Town of Turner Valley Business and Animal Licence Renewal

Business owners are reminded to renew annual business licences by January 31, 2018. If your business no longer operates in Turner Valley, please notify the municipal office in writing.

For more information, please contact the Planning department at [email protected] or 403.933.6204.

Pet owners are reminded animal licences are due to be paid in full by January 31, 2018. Your pet will retain its current tag, however the tag will not be valid in 2018 until the renewal fee is paid. Please help us keep our records current by advising you have a new animal or if the information on file is incorrect. Inquiries can be made by calling 403.933.4944. Thank you for your cooperation.