Town of Turner Valley Fire Ban

There is a Burning Ban on all open fires including fire pits in the Town of Turner Valley. All open fires are to be extinguished and any open burning permits cancelled. This ban will be in effect until all further notice. See www.albertafirebans.ca for current information on fire bans, restrictions and advisories.

FIRE CONTROL ORDER

1. Glenn Baxter, Fire Chief of the Town of Turner Valley

a. SUSPEND all fire permits issued,

b. REQUIRE all outdoor fires presently burning whether set under the authority of a fire permit or not, extinguished, and

c. PROHIBIT the lighting of outdoor fires within the Municipal Limits.

2. This order INCLUDES, FIREWORKS, BURNING BARRELS and any other outdoor fires that do not require fire permits.

3. THIS ORDER does not apply to:

a. Propane powered cooking appliances in use for cooking and supervised at all times.

4. THIS ORDER comes into effect at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the 1st day of August, 2017.

DATED at the Town of Turner Valley, in the Province of Alberta, this 1st day of August, 2017.

