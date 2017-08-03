Town of Turner Valley: Level III Emergency Water Restriction August 4

Effective as of 1:00pm on Friday, August 4, 2017, Turner Valley is under a mandatory outdoor watering ban. The following watering schedule must be followed until further notice.
Level III
Emergency Water Restrictions – Outdoor Watering Ban
While residents’ efforts to reduce water use and consumption have been greatly appreciated, the lack of rain and hot temperatures have significantly dropped reservoir levels.
Please help us further conserve water by:
Non-compliance penalties: Municipal enforcement staff enforces the Water Use and Conservation Bylaw 14-1036. Fines for not obeying Level III Emergency Water Restrictions range from $100 to $1,500.
For more information, please see the Water Conservation Schedule.