Town of Turner Valley: Level III Emergency Water Restriction August 4

Effective as of 1:00pm on Friday, August 4, 2017, Turner Valley is under a mandatory outdoor watering ban. The following watering schedule must be followed until further notice.

Level III

Emergency Water Restrictions – Outdoor Watering Ban



While residents’ efforts to reduce water use and consumption have been greatly appreciated, the lack of rain and hot temperatures have significantly dropped reservoir levels.

Please help us further conserve water by:

Flushing toilets only as required for solids.

Not running partial loads in washing machines and dishwashers.

Not filling recreational swimming pools or hot tubs.

Refraining from non-essential maintenance operations (those that do not impact public health and safety).

Water gardens and flower beds by hand, using a watering can.

Non-compliance penalties: Municipal enforcement staff enforces the Water Use and Conservation Bylaw 14-1036. Fines for not obeying Level III Emergency Water Restrictions range from $100 to $1,500.

For more information, please see the Water Conservation Schedule.

