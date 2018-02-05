Town Welcomes the Return of ‘Tin Star’ to High River on Feb. 6-7

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town is pleased to announce that film crews will be returning to High River on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to begin production of season two of the TV drama ‘Tin Star.’

Production crews will be parking in lots located at 128/130 4 Avenue S.W. and 135 Macleod Trail S.W. Large trucks will also be parked in the lot at the Museum of the Highwood.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, crews will be filming inside 111 3 Avenue S.W. as well as on location at the Museum of the Highwood and in various areas around downtown. These scenes will require parking restrictions and intermittent traffic control from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. on 1 Street S.W. from 3 Avenue S.W. south to 5 Avenue S.W. as well as on 4 Avenue S.W. towards Macleod Trail.

There will a full road closure on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. on 3 Avenue S.W. from 1 Street S.W. to Macleod Trail S.W. There will also be parking restrictions at this location from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, crews will be filming scenes in a residential area near 1021 7 Street S.W. These scenes will require parking restrictions starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 until the following day at 8 p.m. Parking restrictions include the east and west side of 7 Street S.W. from 1021 7 Street S.W. to 12 Avenue S.W. as well as the south side of 10 Avenue S.W. from 6 Street S.W. to 8 Street S.W.

Questions or concerns regarding Tin Star filming can be directed to assistant location manager Luke Antosz at 403.919.1999.

‘Tin Star’ is produced by Kudos Film and Television and was created by acclaimed British director and screenwriter Rowan Joffe. The show is described as ‘an epic tale of deception, betrayal, murder and revenge set against the backdrop of remote and beautiful Canadian mountain town.’ The series stars Tim Roth; who is known for his roles in ‘The Hateful Eight,’ ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and Christina Hendricks; known for her roles in ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Drive.’

