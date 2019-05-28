Towns of Black Diamond and Okotoks in Joint Bid for Alberta Summer Games - Gateway Gazette

At the May 27 regular meeting Council approved a joint bid, with the Town of Black Diamond, for the 2022 Alberta Summer Games.

“Council is pleased for Okotoks to share the opportunity to host the Summer Games with Black Diamond,” said Mayor Bill Robertson. “These games are an excellent way to showcase Okotoks as a community that supports arts and culture, sports, and economic growth.”

Hosting this event will bring more than 3,000 athletes and their families to the community, create legacy infrastructure such as a mountain bike trail in Black Diamond and sand volleyball courts and a community art project in Okotoks.

Councils’ emphasis on economic development was highlighted as a key driver for supporting the games bid. Sandi Kennedy, Chair of the 2022 Summer Games committee, highlighted the experience of the Leduc games. Leduc benefited from a $3.7 million dollar return to the local community for hosting the games with minimal municipal investment.

“I am super excited to engage community members and businesses as we move forward with the planning. We know the games will be exciting for the athletes and all residents in the region,” said Janette Messer, Programs and Events Manager.

The bid must be submitted by June 3 to the Alberta Sports Connection. In the fall of 2019, the Province’s selection committee will announce if the bid is successful.