Trade Issues the Focus at Agriculture Meeting - Gateway Gazette

The Federal, Provincial, and Territorial (FPT) Ministers of Agriculture concluded their two-day annual meeting in Quebec City on July 19.

During the meeting, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen strongly recommended the federal government take urgent action to provide support to the agriculture industry in the short and long term.

The industry is currently experiencing numerous trade issues across several markets including:

Restrictive practices involving fumigation requirements and quota restrictions on pulse crop imports with India.

Negative ramifications of Country of Origin Labelling (COOL) on durum wheat exports to Italy.

Continued trade tension between Canada and China, with China blocking Canadian canola from entering its market due to an alleged pest issue and its customs agency planning to increase inspections of Canadian pork and pork product imports.

Continuation of Saudi Arabia’s ban on trade with Canada, including wheat and barley.

“Alberta farmers are caught in the middle of a bunch of international fights that have nothing to do with them. The industry needs the federal government to pay attention to the impacts of the current trade issues on Alberta’s supply chain.”Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

