Trans Mountain Deal Does Nothing to End Ongoing Uncertainty - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement in response to news that the Trudeau Liberals and Alberta NDP have reached a deal to purchase Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline, as well as the expansion project:

“We are in this situation today as the result of actions taken by the Trudeau Liberal government – with no opposition from Alberta’s NDP – to halt two other needed coastal pipelines, Enbridge’s Northern Gateway and TransCanada’s Energy East.

“While we continue to support the much-needed Trans Mountain project, it’s the catastrophic failure of the Alberta NDP and the Trudeau Liberals that caused Kinder-Morgan to pull out and forced today’s costly decision. Today’s announcement changes nothing in terms of certainty for this project. Everyone that was opposed is still opposed. The law and constitution still need to be enforced. And investor confidence in Canada will be further shaken.

“We are glad that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion was not permanently cancelled today, but given Justin Trudeau’s failure to take any action to end the death by delay tactics in British Columbia, we still have very serious concerns about the project proceeding.

“If Justin Trudeau is going to pay $4.5 billion in taxpayer dollars to purchase a pipeline and $7.4 billion to build another, he needs to take immediate and meaningful action to end the disruption by the BC NDP and actually get the pipeline built.

“That is why today we are repeating our call for the federal government to:

Invoke the declaratory authority under section 92.10 (c) of the Constitution by immediately passing Bill S-245.

Immediately bring forward their promised legislation to reinforce federal jurisdiction.

Suspend the transfer of $4.1 billion in infrastructure funding and $1.3 billion in job training funding to the BC New Democrats until they end their campaign of obstruction.

Pull Bill C-69, which the energy industry says means any future pipeline project is very unlikely, and the tanker ban (Bill C-48) that impedes the ability to get resources to market.

Indicate to the BC NDP government that the $182 million in funds earmarked for BC under the Low Carbon Economy Fund will be withheld pending construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, to parallel the withholding of $60 million from Saskatchewan for refusing to implement a carbon tax.

“We are prepared in principle to support the Alberta government’s commitment of up to $2 billion in fund to indemnify the Trans Mountain operator from delays caused by political or legal uncertainty. However, we will ask the provincial government for more details about the nature of this commitment, and demand full transparency on this and any other costs borne by taxpayers.

“Today’s announcement further underscores the complete failure of the Trudeau-Notley ‘social license’ gambit. The Liberal-NDP carbon tax has not moved one pipeline opponent to becoming a pipeline supporter, and has led to a crisis forcing today’s announcement.”