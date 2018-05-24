Trans Mountain Pipeline: Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement in response to the B.C. Supreme Court’s dismissal of legal challenges by the Squamish Nation and the City of Vancouver regarding the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project:

“We are pleased that the Trans Mountain Pipeline took another step forward today.

“The Supreme Court of British Columbia threw out two more challenges to the project. While other decisions remain before the courts, the record in the courts of TMX proponents is promising.

“This pipeline is unlike any other in that it has been rigorously reviewed, meaningful consultation has taken place and it is paired with an effective climate protection plan.

“The failures of the past will not be repeated. The Government of Alberta will not stop fighting until we get the job done. We will get this pipeline built.”