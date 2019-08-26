Trans Mountain Re-Starts Construction on Expansion Project - Gateway Gazette

Trans Mountain has issued ‘Notice to Proceed’ directives to some of its prime construction contractors triggering mobilization of the initial workforce necessary to build the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. The directives give the contractors 30 days to mobilize equipment and commence the process of hiring workers, procuring goods and services, and developing detailed construction work plans.

Construction work will soon begin in communities along the route, including along the right-of-way in Alberta between Edmonton and Edson, and in the Greater Edmonton area. This includes an immediate return to work at Burnaby Terminal and on land at Westridge Marine Terminal. Specific start dates in the remaining construction areas are subject to final regulatory approvals and permits.

“I am pleased to announce another significant milestone for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project with the commencement of construction activities and the issuance of the notice to some contractors to begin mobilizing equipment and crews in select areas in August and September 2019. With the first wave of regulatory approvals complete, we are confident that we have a path forward by which the Expansion Project construction can commence,” says Ian Anderson, President and CEO of Trans Mountain Corporation.

Over the coming months Trans Mountain expects it will receive clearance of all other outstanding regulatory approvals and permits for the remaining construction areas. The timelines for approval of all outstanding regulatory matters could have an impact on Project costs, schedules and final in-service dates; however, if approvals are received as anticipated, the Trans Mountain Expansion Project will be in-service by mid-2022.

Trans Mountain remains committed to prioritizing and maximizing Indigenous, local and regional hiring to the greatest extent possible. Hiring by prime contractors is underway, with approximately 4,200 workers expected to be employed in various communities along the corridor in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Over the coming months, we will continue our engagement with Indigenous communities along the construction corridor,” added Anderson. “We are committed to ensuring the Project incorporates all appropriate measures to protect the cultural, environmental and local Indigenous interests in the lands and waters through construction and into operation.”

“Clearly this Project has been subjected to numerous delays and setbacks over the past several years. With today’s announcement on the commencement of construction, I firmly believe that we are finally able to start delivering the significant national and regional benefits we have always committed to,” adds Anderson.

Trans Mountain will continue to provide updates on its construction activities as the Project proceeds.