Transportation Projects Support Over 7,500 Jobs

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 01

Provincial highway, bridge and water projects in 2017-18 are supporting thousands of good-paying jobs while improving critical infrastructure across Alberta.

Construction crew working on improving Alberta’s roads

Nearly 350 projects across the province will relieve congestion on Alberta’s highways, connect communities, enhance major trade corridors, provide clean water to communities and support flood prevention.

“Our government is investing in key infrastructure to help strengthen the economy, support job-creation and improve the services Alberta families count on. Our plan is working — our $1.4-billion investment in critical road, bridge and water infrastructure projects this year will support an estimated 4,400 good-paying construction jobs and 3,100 indirect jobs.”

~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

Highlights of the 2017 construction season include:

  • a fourth southbound lane on QEII from 41 Avenue SW in Edmonton
  • the Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange in Red Deer
  • the Highway 43X bypass in Grande Prairie
  • the new Peace River bridge
  • the Southwest Calgary Ring Road

During the 2017-18 construction season, nearly 1,500 kilometres of two-lane highway were paved or widened across the province and 82 bridges and large culverts were replaced, repaired or constructed.

“The Government of Alberta’s major investment in road projects kept a lot of crews working across the province this construction season. We’re proud to partner with the province and Alberta’s municipalities to improve the roads Albertans count on to get where they are going and help grow our province’s economy.”

~Ron Glen, Chief Executive Officer, Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association 

Quick facts

  • The Government of Alberta’s $29.5-billion Capital Plan includes more than $5 billion over four years for highway capacity improvements, bridge construction, road rehabilitation and water infrastructure projects.
  • Alberta Transportation’s 2017-18, $1.4-billion budget for projects supported through this fiscal year includes 349 projects across the province, including:
    • paving and widening of nearly 1,500 kilometres of two-lane highways
    • replacement, rehabilitation and construction of 82 bridges and large culverts
    • grading work to enhance road surfaces and driver safety
    • improvements to intersections
    • improved access onto and off of the province’s highways
    • supporting water infrastructure projects
  • It is estimated that this year:
    • 109 projects carried over from the 2016 construction season
    • 240 projects started in 2017
    • More than 200 will be substantially completed in 2017
    • 129 will carry over or continue into 2018, most of which are planned as multi-year construction projects
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Transportation Projects Support Over 7,500 Jobs

A Remembrance Day Story: Young Amputees Share a Friendship and a Tradition

Food Industry Struggles to Serve up Convenience

Bill to Protect Fuel and Convenience Store Workers

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Call James Lozinsky for Your Legal Needs Next Post Transportation Projects Support Over 7,500 Jobs
%d bloggers like this: