Transportation Projects Support Over 7,500 Jobs

Provincial highway, bridge and water projects in 2017-18 are supporting thousands of good-paying jobs while improving critical infrastructure across Alberta.

Nearly 350 projects across the province will relieve congestion on Alberta’s highways, connect communities, enhance major trade corridors, provide clean water to communities and support flood prevention.

“Our government is investing in key infrastructure to help strengthen the economy, support job-creation and improve the services Alberta families count on. Our plan is working — our $1.4-billion investment in critical road, bridge and water infrastructure projects this year will support an estimated 4,400 good-paying construction jobs and 3,100 indirect jobs.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

Highlights of the 2017 construction season include:

a fourth southbound lane on QEII from 41 Avenue SW in Edmonton

the Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange in Red Deer

the Highway 43X bypass in Grande Prairie

the new Peace River bridge

the Southwest Calgary Ring Road

During the 2017-18 construction season, nearly 1,500 kilometres of two-lane highway were paved or widened across the province and 82 bridges and large culverts were replaced, repaired or constructed.

“The Government of Alberta’s major investment in road projects kept a lot of crews working across the province this construction season. We’re proud to partner with the province and Alberta’s municipalities to improve the roads Albertans count on to get where they are going and help grow our province’s economy.” ~Ron Glen, Chief Executive Officer, Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association

Quick facts