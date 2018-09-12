Travel Advice and Safety During Hurricane Season - Gateway Gazette

September 12, 2018 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement:

“As Hurricane Florence, Tropical Storm Isaac and Super Typhoon Mangkhut are all expected to make landfall this week, the Government of Canada reminds Canadians of the importance of making safe travel arrangements.

“For Hurricane Florence, Canadians should avoid all travel to the U.S. east coast, from Edisto Beach in South Carolina to Duck North Carolina, including Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound. The governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders for many coastal counties in their states.

“For Tropical Storm Isaac, Canadians should exercise a high degree of caution in Dominica.

“For Super Typhoon Mangkhut, Canadians should avoid non-essential travel to the Babuyan Islands.

“If you reside in the affected areas, you should exercise caution, monitor local news and weather reports, and follow the instructions of local authorities, including evacuation orders.

“We encourage travellers to check our Travel Advice and Advisories regularly at Travel.gc.ca for up-to-date information on their destination. They can also download the free Travel Smart app to receive updated travel advice on the go.

“We also recommend that all Canadians travelling abroad sign up for the Registration of Canadians Abroad service. This free service will allow the Government of Canada to reach them in case of an emergency or during a natural disaster abroad.

“Canadians can also follow us on Twitter @TravelGoC and @CanadaFP or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/travelGoC.

“Canadians should contact their loved ones who may be in harm’s way to ensure that they are aware of the latest recommendations.

“Canadians requiring consular assistance should contact the following offices:

United States: Consulate General of Canada in Atlanta 1 844 880 6519

Dominica: High Commission of Canada in Bridgetown, Barbados, 246 629 3550

Babuyan Islands: Embassy of Canada to the Philippines in Manila +63 2 857 9000

“Canadians can also contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa by calling collect +1 613 996 8885 or by sending an email to [email protected]

“We will continue to monitor the situation related to Hurricane Florence, Tropical Storm Isaac and Super Typhoon Mangkhut very closely in order to provide assistance to Canadians who might be affected.”

Associated links