Beginning Aug. 10, a detour will be in place along the Glenmore Trail/Sarcee Trail/Highway 8 corridor until fall 2019.

The detour is required for construction of a free-flow interchange as part of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road. New traffic signals will facilitate safe travel through the intersection during construction.

There will be signs throughout the affected area. Drivers travelling between Highway 8 and Glenmore Trail will be directed to take a U-turn as part of the detour.

Additional information