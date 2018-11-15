Travellers' Advisory: Overnight Work on 212 Avenue Interchange Begins in Calgary - Gateway Gazette

Leave a Comment:
(0) comments
Add Your Reply
During those hours, travel will be limited to one lane in each direction. Detours, lights, signage and traffic controls will be installed during that evening and overnight period.
Construction has been scheduled outside of peak hours to reduce the impact on the travelling public.
Travellers’ Advisory: Overnight Work on 212 Avenue Interchange Begins in Calgary
Auditor General Notes Significant Improvements; also Highlights Need for Better Analysis, Monitoring and Reporting in Important Programs
NDP Flip-flops, Accepts UCP Call for Lifetime Ban on Predator Doctors
Claresholm RCMP Seek Assistance in Assault Investigation