Travellers' Advisory: Overnight Work on 212 Avenue Interchange Begins in Calgary - Gateway Gazette

Crews will install girders for the Deerfoot Trail/212 Avenue interchange, Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 19-21 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

During those hours, travel will be limited to one lane in each direction. Detours, lights, signage and traffic controls will be installed during that evening and overnight period.

Construction has been scheduled outside of peak hours to reduce the impact on the travelling public.