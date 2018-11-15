Travellers' Advisory: Overnight Work on 212 Avenue Interchange Begins in Calgary - Gateway Gazette

Travellers’ Advisory: Overnight Work on 212 Avenue Interchange Begins in Calgary

By Contributor

Nov 15

Crews will install girders for the Deerfoot Trail/212 Avenue interchange, Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 19-21 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

During those hours, travel will be limited to one lane in each direction. Detours, lights, signage and traffic controls will be installed during that evening and overnight period.

Construction has been scheduled outside of peak hours to reduce the impact on the travelling public.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Travellers’ Advisory: Overnight Work on 212 Avenue Interchange Begins in Calgary

Auditor General Notes Significant Improvements; also Highlights Need for Better Analysis, Monitoring and Reporting in Important Programs

NDP Flip-flops, Accepts UCP Call for Lifetime Ban on Predator Doctors

Claresholm RCMP Seek Assistance in Assault Investigation

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Auditor General Notes Significant Improvements; also Highlights Need for Better Analysis, Monitoring and Reporting in Important Programs Next Post Okotoks Christmas Light Tour