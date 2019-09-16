Travellers' Advisory: Overnight Work on 212 Avenue Interchange - Gateway Gazette

Crews are installing overhead signs and completing other work for the Deerfoot Trail interchange from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

During this time, travel may occasionally be limited to one lane in each direction to accommodate the work. Detours, lights, signs and traffic controls will be in place.

Construction is scheduled outside of peak travel hours to reduce impacts to drivers.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel, obey all traffic signs and signals and watch for workers on the road.

Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real time road conditions.

