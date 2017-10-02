Travellers’ Advisory: Sections of Highways 1 & 3 closed due to conditions

Due to poor weather conditions, sections of Highway 1 and Highway 3 have been closed to all travel.

Highway 1 is currently closed to travel in all directions between Calgary and Bassano.

Highway 3 is currently closed to travel in all directions between Taber and Medicine Hat.

The highway closures will remain in place until further notice. Highway maintenance contractors are working to reopen the highways as soon as safely possible. Please monitor Alberta 511 for updates.

Much of central and southern Alberta is currently experiencing winter weather conditions. Motorists are advised to avoid any non-essential travel between Calgary and Medicine Hat and between Medicine Hat and Lethbridge for the rest of today.

Drivers are reminded to heed the conditions when travelling in inclement weather. Posted speed limits are the maximum intended for ideal summer conditions. When the weather worsens, reduce speed accordingly. Drivers are also advised to take extra care and caution when travelling in incelement weather, including near snowplow equipment.

Information about this road closure and traffic conditions across Alberta is available on 511.alberta.ca.

Full Alert

Highway 1 closed from Calgary to Bassano. Highway 3 closed from Taber to Medicine Hat. Winter storm warning in effect for Airdrie, Brooks, Calgary, Cypress Hills, Drumheller, Hanna, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Okotoks, Red Deer and surrounding areas. Snowfall of up to 30 cm is possible by Monday evening. Snowfall warning in effect for Cardston, Crowsnest Pass, Kananaskis and surrounding areas. General snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are likely before snow tapers off Monday night.