Travellers' Advisory: Wind warning in southwest Alberta - Gateway Gazette

A wind warning is in place for southwest Alberta which is experiencing gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour. Commercial vehicles are having difficulty travelling along Highway 22 between Longview and Highway 3 and are advised not to travel in the area.

All drivers should proceed with caution and should be prepared to stop if conditions become difficult.

Strong winds are expected for the remainder of today and will likely pick up again tomorrow.

Wind has the potential to create visibility issues.

Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real time road conditions.