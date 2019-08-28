Treaty No. 6 Recognition Day First for Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson issued the following statement to recognize the signing of Treaty No. 6 on Aug. 23, 1876.

Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson, Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell and Grand Chief of Treaty No. 6 Wilton Littlechild at the Treaty No. 6 flag-raising.

“Today, our government becomes the first Alberta government to commemorate the signing of Treaty No. 6.

“On Treaty No. 6 Recognition Day, we honour the Treaty No. 6 First Nations in Alberta by raising their flag.

“The people of the Treaty No. 6 First Nations have lived on this land for generations. They are an important part of our vibrant history and an integral part of Alberta’s thriving future.

“Our government will ensure that First Nations benefit from the land they have lived on for centuries,

“We honour their entrepreneurial legacy by becoming partners in prosperity with the Treaty No. 6 First Nations of Alberta, walking a path of economic reconciliation. First Nations people in Treaty No. 6 are supporters and investors in the renewal of our economy and employment.

“Alberta respects the First Nations’ treaty relationship with the Crown and our desire is to coexist in a peaceful and collaborative spirit, where First Nations have the same opportunities and privileges enjoyed by all Albertans.”

Quick facts

The area encompassed by Treaty No. 6 stretches from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and across the border into the province of Saskatchewan.

There are approximately 50 First Nations residing within the Treaty No. 6 area, speaking various First Nation languages including: Dene, Sioux, Cree and Anishnaabe.

In Alberta, there are 17 First Nations within Treaty No. 6.

Treaty No. 6 was signed on: Aug. 23, 1876 at Fort Carlton in Saskatchewan Sept. 9, 1876 at Fort Pitt in Saskatchewan Aug. 21, 1877 Treaty No. 6 adhesion signed at or near Fort Edmonton.



