The Tree of Warmth has returned to the Okotoks Art Gallery. Donations of brand new hats, scarves, gloves/mittens, socks, and baby clothes will be gratefully accepted until December 15. All items will be donated to local and/or regional charities.

Donations accepted during all open hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10am to 5pm. Please phone the Art Gallery at 403-938-3204 with any questions.

