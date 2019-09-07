 Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Coming to Aldersyde Tomorrow - Gateway Gazette

Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Coming to Aldersyde Tomorrow

By Contributor

Sep 06

This weekend, our officers will be participating in the 2019 Truck Convoy for Special Olympics. Hosted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, this annual event unites Alberta’s transportation industry and the law enforcement community to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics athletes.

You’re invited to join us at the Aldersyde Scale on Saturday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. to watch the convoy pass by around 10:45 a.m. and meet some local Special Olympic Athletes.

For more information, visit: https://www.specialolympics.ca/albertatorchrun.

