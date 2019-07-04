Trudeau Liberals Fail to Meet Supply Management Compensation Deadline: Berthold - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, ON – Luc Berthold, Conservative Shadow Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, released the following statement regarding compensation for Canada’s supply-managed sectors impacted by recent changes to Canada’s trade regime:



“Minister of Agriculture Marie-Claude Bibeau repeatedly promised that compensation for Canada’s milk, egg, and poultry farmers would be in place by the end of June. It is now July and Minister Bibeau has failed to release any details on compensation for Canada’s supply-managed sectors.



“This means that the Trudeau Liberals have once again blown past their deadline to provide details on their compensation for Canada’s supply-managed sectors. This should come as no surprise as the Trudeau government has spent the past four years failing Canada’s agriculture sector.



“This trend of failure by the Trudeau Liberals should alarm Canada’s supply-managed farmers and Canada’s agriculture sector. Not only has Canada lost market access to China for meat, soy and canola seed, but Minister Bibeau has failed to present a real plan for Canada’s supply-managed farmers. It is clear than Justin Trudeau’s support for Canada’s milk, egg, and poultry farmers is not as advertised.



“Canada’s milk, egg, and poultry farmers deserve a transparent compensation plan from the Trudeau Liberals, not a re-election plan.



“A Conservative government, led by Prime Minister Andrew Scheer, will continue to stand up for milk, egg, and poultry farmers and ensure farm families get the respect they deserve.”