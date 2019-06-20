 Trudeau Liberals Funding Radical Anti-oil and Gas Lobby Organizations Through Canada Summer Jobs Program - Gateway Gazette

Trudeau Liberals Funding Radical Anti-oil and Gas Lobby Organizations Through Canada Summer Jobs Program

By Contributor

Jun 19

OTTAWA, ON – The same week the federal government is expected to approve the Trans Mountain Expansion project, the Trudeau Liberals need to explain why they are funding radical anti-oil and gas lobby organizations, said John Barlow, Conservative Shadow Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Labour.
 
“Justin Trudeau has made it clear that he wants to ‘phase-out’ Canada’s oil and gas sector,” said MP Barlow. “Providing funding to organizations whose entire reason for existence is to shut down Canadian resource development is a slap in the face to the tens of thousands of Canadians who depend on these good-paying jobs.”
 
The Liberals provided Canada Summer Jobs funding to a number of organizations that are actively trying to shut down Canada’s oil and gas sector, including the Dogwood Initiative, Tides Canada, West Coast Environmental Law, the Pembina Institute and the Sierra Club.
 
“This just goes to show who the Trudeau Liberals are really focused on helping. They’d much rather cater to their elitist friends on the cocktail circuit and the radical environmental lobby than support hardworking men and women in the oil and gas sector. No amount of lip-service is going to change that,” said MP Barlow.
 
“The Trudeau Liberals need to stand with Canada’s oil and gas workers, revoke Summer Jobs funding to these anti-energy activist groups and immediately get to work on the construction of the Trans Mountain Expansion in Burnaby,” concluded MP Barlow.
 
Organizations getting funding:

Canada Summer Jobs Funding 2019: http://disclosure.esdc.gc.ca/dp-pd/eec-csj/eec-csj.jsp
 

ConstituencyOrganizationCityPostal Code
Vancouver KingswayDogwood Initiative (Forest Futures)VancouverV5N4E8
Don Valley WestTides Canada Initiatives SocietyNorth YorkM3C1B3
Etobicoke NorthTides Canada Initiatives SocietyTorontoM9V4E3
Humber River-Black CreekTides Canada Initiatives SocietyNorth YorkM3L2J1
Kitchener CentreTides Canada Initiatives SocietyKitchenerN2G1J2
London North CentreTides Canada Initiatives SocietyLondonN6B1Z2
London-FanshaweTides Canada Initiatives SocietyLondonN6C5J1
Spadina-Fort YorkTides Canada Initiatives SocietyTorontoM5E1E5
Toronto CentreTides Canada Initiatives SocietyTorontoM5A2J3
Toronto-St. Paul’sTides Canada Initiatives SocietyTorontoM6G4C7
University-RosedaleTides Canada Initiatives SocietyTorontoM5S2R4
Vancouver GranvilleWest Coast Environmental Law AssociationVancouverV6J2B3
Coquitlam-Port CoquitlamTides Canada Initiatives SocietyCoquitlamV3B2P7
North Island-Powell RiverTides Canada Initiatives SocietyBerry IslandV9M3V3
VictoriaTides Canada Initiatives SocietyVictoriaV8T1E7
Edmonton CentrePembina Institute for Appropriate DevelopmentEdmontonT5J0C5
Don Valley NorthSierra Club Canada FoundationTorontoM2K2A7
Mississauga-Erin MillsSierra Club Canada FoundationMississaugaL5L3H7
Ottawa CentreSierra Club Canada FoundationOttawaK1R6H5
Scarborough-Rouge ParkSierra Club Canada FoundationTorontoM1C1A4
Edmonton CentreSierra Club Canada FoundationEdmontonT5J4S2
Edmonton-StrathconaSierra Club Canada FoundationEdmontonT6G2R3
