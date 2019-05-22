Trudeau Liberals Shut Down Investigation of Vice-Admiral Norman Affair: Conservatives - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, ON (May 16, 2019) – James Bezan, Conservative Shadow Minister for National Defence, and Richard Martel, Associate Shadow Minister for National Defence, released a statement regarding today’s emergency Defence Committee meeting:



“After Liberal Members of Parliament on the Defence Committee blocked all attempts to get answers on the Trudeau government’s conduct in the investigation and prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, it is clear that Justin Trudeau has something to hide.



“Opposition MPs worked together to come up with a reasonable witness list of key individuals that Canadians deserve to hear from, including Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, but the Liberals shut down this motion.



“It is clear that the Liberals have no interest in finding the truth and are only intent on helping the Prime Minister cover up his government’s inappropriate political interference in this case.



“There is overwhelming evidence that Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government politically interfered in a shipbuilding contract and tried to smear the reputation of a highly respected naval officer when they got caught. While the matter was still under investigation, Justin Trudeau twice stated that Vice-Admiral Norman’s case would ‘likely end up before the court’ and ‘inevitably’ lead to ‘court processes’.



“Justin Trudeau must be held to account for his appalling attempt to interfere in yet another criminal prosecution. Conservatives will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to get the answers that Vice-Admiral Norman and all Canadians deserve.”