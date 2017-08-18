Turner Valley: 2017 Municipal Election

The Town of Turner Valley is holding a municipal election in the fall of 2017 in accordance with the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA) and the needs of the community. Local elections in the Province of Alberta are governed by the LAEA, and other election-related regulation.

The Town of Turner Valley, and the local school boards, are required to hold an election every four years.

For more information, please see the 2017 Turner Valley Municipal Election Candidate Information Package.

Important Dates

Nomination Day: Monday, September 18, 2017

Election Day: Monday, October 16, 2017

Elected Municipal Positions

The following roles will be filled through the 2017 municipal election:

One Mayor, elected at large

Six Councillors, elected at large

Anyone considering running for municipal office with questions about the process or rules, may contact the Legislative Services Manager and Returning Officer, Heather Thomson, by phone at 403.933.6207 or [email protected]

Municipal Community Engagement and Candidate Readiness Workshop

The Towns of Turner Valley and Black Diamond, the Village of Longview, Foothills School Division, and the Diamond Valley Chamber of Commerce are pleased to bring guest speaker Christina Benty to our community to facilitate an active discussion for candidates and residents on topics such as:

What are the roles and responsibilities of local government and its elected officials?

How do we attract and elect the best people for the job?

What do I need to consider before running for office?

Together, how do we embrace leadership practices that promote long-term sustainability for our future generations?

Join us on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at the Flare ‘n’ Derrick Community Hall in Turner Valley. Light refreshments will be provided.

Please RSVP for the event by visiting the Eventbrite page to reserve your seat.

