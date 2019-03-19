Turner Valley 2019 Discovery Day Opportunities - Gateway Gazette

The Town of Turner Valley has opportunities for the 2019 Discovery Day family event. We are looking for market vendors, food vendors, volunteers and sponsors.

The communities of Black Diamond and Turner Valley invite you to join them for the annual Diamond Valley Parade and Discovery Day being held Saturday, June 1, 2019. An annual tradition and one of the best, free events in the Calgary Area, the Diamond Valley Parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and is celebrating its 52nd amazing year of entertaining generations of locals and visitors. A full day of family fun follows in both towns. Live music and a pop-up market will fill the downtown immediately after the parade.

Turner Valley’s Discovery Day event starts in Millennium Park at 11 am and runs until 3 p.m. The fun day’s festivities features bounce houses, a petting zoo, face painting, a local artisan market, fire department demonstrations and food vendors offering a variety of delicious treats.

Complementing the event is the Rhubarb Festival and Quilt Show being held at the Sheep Creek Arts Council and the Valley Neighbours Garden Club plant sale.

Volunteers

Are you part of an organization looking to raise funds for a special project? Your group could receive a maximum $500 honorarium by helping out with Discovery Day activities. 2019 Volunteer Group Consent Form

Individuals are also welcome to join us as volunteers, come out and enjoy the day. 2019 TV Discovery Day Volunteer Application Form

Opportunities include duties from traffic direction, market set up to monitoring bounce houses, the work is fun and the shifts are short, maximum 2.5-hours. For more information, contact Hazel Martin.

DISCOVERY DAY MARKET, June 1, 2019

Call for Market Vendors

Book your space for the 2019 Turner Valley’s Discovery Day Market. This is one of the first markets of the season and provides great exposure for your homemade and/or locally-produced or sourced goods. Last year, Discovery Day attracted 1,200 people during a four-hour period. The event is packed with family-friendly activities, food and entertainment.

Interested? Please complete the 2019 Discovery Day Market Vendor Application by March 31 for preferred table location, submit, with payment, to Town of Turner Valley PO Box 330 Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0.

Call for Food Vendors

Organizers are looking to expand the food choices offered at the annual Discovery Day event. The results of a recent survey identified the need for more food trucks and gluten-free and vegetarian options, as well as fun carnival-style foods such as popcorn, cotton candy and mini donuts. If you think your organization or business can provide this offering, please complete the attached food vendor application.

2019 TV Discovery Days Food Vendor Application

Sponsorship Package

Turner Valley Discovery Day continues to grow and each year we seek to provide great family entertainment to our residents and visitors. We could not make this event happen without contributions from sponsors.

Please review the sponsorship package and let Hazel know if you are interested in a level of sponsorship. 2019 Discovery Day Sponsorship Package

More information:

Watch for more details along with volunteer, market or food vendor and and sponsorship opportunities.

Hazel Martin

Community Events Coordinator

Town of Turner Valley

[email protected]

403.933.4944