Turner Valley Cannabis Legalization – Regulations - Gateway Gazette

Recreational cannabis is now legal in Canada. Each province and municipality has a different set of rules, but here’s what legalization means in Turner Valley.

Be a courteous and responsible cannabis user. Know the rules:

If you choose to use, keep it at home. The Town is working on a new smoking and vaping bylaw, but for now smoking of cannabis will be treated similar to that of smoking tobacco (see more below).

There are regulations governing nuisance odours. So stay conscious of how those around you may be impacted by the smoke and smell of your cannabis use.

You must be 18+ to buy, use, possess and grow cannabis. Kids may not enter cannabis stores, even with an adult.

30g of cannabis is the most you may carry in public or purchase at one time.

The new legislation covers oils, vapours and smoking of cannabis. It does not yet include edibles.

Adults may grow up to four plants per household. Be mindful of whether or no children or pets can access any cannabis plants.

Keep cannabis products out of reach of anyone in a vehicle. Driving while impaired by cannabis is illegal.

Cannabis can only be purchased from licensed stores or at albertacanabis.org

View details of the legislation at https://turnervalley.ca/municipal-cannabis-strategy/