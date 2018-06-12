Turner Valley Charity Golf Classic - Register Now - Gateway Gazette

Paid Advertisement
There's still time to get your late entries in.
Yes, it’s time to mark Friday, June 22nd in your calendar. Contact your friends and colleagues and register your foursome for a great day on the classic links of Turner Valley Golf Club and show your support for the 38th Annual Turner Valley Charity Golf Classic.
The format will include a shotgun start in the afternoon.Your registration fee will include 18 holes of golf on a superb course, a power cart, driving range, contest prizes, top team prize, the Gateway Gazette Mid-iron Marion Contest and a Silent Auction. Of course, everyone will gather at dinner for a delicious beef au jus dinner prepared by the Golf Club’s chef which will be followed by awards, prizes and a silent auction.
The history of this tournament has been outstanding and the funds raised in the 38 years of existence have touched many people across this area. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to both participants and sponsors for the generosity extended to the tournament, which in turn has allowed us to offer a hand up to local organizations. In the last 17 years over $200,000 has been donated to local charities.
Registration is now open to the public and the registration form can be printed by clicking on the image below.
This afternoon of golf benefits so many local organizations we hope you will considering joining us.