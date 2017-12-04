Turner Valley Chief Administrative Officer Retiring

Turner Valley, Alberta – Mayor Gary Rowntree announced that Barry Williamson will retire from the position of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) effective January 5, 2018.

Mr. Williamson has served as CAO for the past four years, having previously served on Council for three terms. Mayor Rowntree commented” Barry’s outstanding leadership and extensive municipal governance knowledge are highly valued and will be greatly missed. His unwavering commitment to the community and the organization is deeply appreciated.” He added: “I would like to express our best wishes to Barry Williamson in his retirement and sincerely thank him for his dedicated service to the residents, staff and Council as our CAO.”

Mr. Williamson guided the town through many changes and challenges including dealing with the aftermath of the 2013 flood, establishing a municipal safety program resulting in the town achieving its Certificate of Recognition, guiding the Calgary Regional Partnership board as its chair and overseeing the establishment and management of the Sheep River Regional Utility Corporation. He was instrumental in building effective and sustainable partnerships with neighbouring municipalities. Mr. Williamson commented, “ It has been an honour to serve Council and the residents of Turner Valley. It has also been immensely rewarding to lead an organization that is so committed to delivering outstanding operational services and building pride in civil service. I feel confident Council will choose a new CAO who will maintain these organizational values.”

The search for a new Chief Administrative Officer has begun. An employment opportunity announcement will be posted soon.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

