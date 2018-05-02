Turner Valley Council Approves 2018 Operations and Capital Budget - Gateway Gazette

At the Regular Meeting of Council held Monday, April 23, 2018, Council approved the 2018 Capital Budget in the amount of $1,943,500, and will only include critical and priority projects. The majority of the projects are fully funded through municipal grants, capital reserves and levies. These include: Land purchase
Water meter installation program
Main Street South pathway
Alleyway apron paving and valve adjustment
Dunham Lane storm water culvert replacement
Two solar pedestrian crosswalks
Seclusion Valley sanitary sewer lift station building/improvement
Millennium Park Diamond upgrade project
Municipal entrance sign replacement project
This follows its approval of the 2018 Operating Budget on March 14, 2018, in the amount of $5,683,409, which reflects a 3.84% decrease over the 2017 Operating budget.
Reductions amounting to $163,371 included:
Staff hiring and wage freeze
Cancellation of the business Storefront Enhancement Program
Public works, community services, special events and safety program training and general budget decrease
Planning initiatives
Mayor Gary Rowntree noted, “By doing so this will have the least impact on 2018 property taxes. By mid-May, we will be setting the mill rate to be applied to the 2018 assessed value. All indications are, we will realize a lower mill rate for 2018.”
Source: Town of Turner Valley