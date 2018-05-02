 Turner Valley Council Approves 2018 Operations and Capital Budget - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley Council Approves 2018 Operations and Capital Budget

By Contributor

May 02

At the Regular Meeting of Council held Monday, April 23, 2018, Council approved the 2018 Capital Budget in the amount of $1,943,500, and will only include critical and priority projects. The majority of the projects are fully funded through municipal grants, capital reserves and levies. These include: Land purchase

 Water meter installation program
 Main Street South pathway
 Alleyway apron paving and valve adjustment
 Dunham Lane storm water culvert replacement
 Two solar pedestrian crosswalks
 Seclusion Valley sanitary sewer lift station building/improvement
 Millennium Park Diamond upgrade project
 Municipal entrance sign replacement project

This follows its approval of the 2018 Operating Budget on March 14, 2018, in the amount of $5,683,409, which reflects a 3.84% decrease over the 2017 Operating budget.

Reductions amounting to $163,371 included:

 Staff hiring and wage freeze
 Cancellation of the business Storefront Enhancement Program
 Public works, community services, special events and safety program training and general budget decrease
 Planning initiatives

Mayor Gary Rowntree noted, “By doing so this will have the least impact on 2018 property taxes. By mid-May, we will be setting the mill rate to be applied to the 2018 assessed value. All indications are, we will realize a lower mill rate for 2018.”

Source: Town of Turner Valley

