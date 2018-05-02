Turner Valley Council Approves 2018 Operations and Capital Budget - Gateway Gazette

At the Regular Meeting of Council held Monday, April 23, 2018, Council approved the 2018 Capital Budget in the amount of $1,943,500, and will only include critical and priority projects. The majority of the projects are fully funded through municipal grants, capital reserves and levies. These include: Land purchase

 Water meter installation program

 Main Street South pathway

 Alleyway apron paving and valve adjustment

 Dunham Lane storm water culvert replacement

 Two solar pedestrian crosswalks

 Seclusion Valley sanitary sewer lift station building/improvement

 Millennium Park Diamond upgrade project

 Municipal entrance sign replacement project

This follows its approval of the 2018 Operating Budget on March 14, 2018, in the amount of $5,683,409, which reflects a 3.84% decrease over the 2017 Operating budget.

Reductions amounting to $163,371 included:

 Staff hiring and wage freeze

 Cancellation of the business Storefront Enhancement Program

 Public works, community services, special events and safety program training and general budget decrease

 Planning initiatives

Mayor Gary Rowntree noted, “By doing so this will have the least impact on 2018 property taxes. By mid-May, we will be setting the mill rate to be applied to the 2018 assessed value. All indications are, we will realize a lower mill rate for 2018.”

Source: Town of Turner Valley