Turner Valley Council Commences Search for new Chief Administrative Officer

Turner Valley Council has approved and commenced the process of searching for a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) replacing recently retired CAO Barry

Williamson.

Mayor Gary Rowntree said, “Council extends its sincere thanks to the outgoing CAO, Mr. Barry Williamson, and acknowledges his many achievements over his 14 years of service to the municipality”.

Mayor Rowntree noted “Our newly-elected Council is united in finding a CAO who will embrace and put into action our mandate of being responsive to residents and strongstewards of the Town of Turner Valley and the region.”

Council has retained the services of Ken Glover, Partner with HumanEdge Executive and Professional Search and Ian McCormack with Strategic Steps Inc. to undertake a focused, structured, thorough and transparent CAO search process.

From the Office of:

Mayor of Turner Valley

Gary Rowntree

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

