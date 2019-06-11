Turner Valley Council Hosting ‘Coffee with Council’, June 11 - Gateway Gazette

As part of Council’s ongoing commitment to improving communication and transparency, it is inviting residents of Turner Valley to the ‘Coffee with Council’ event scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 11, between 6 and 8pm at the Sheep River Library.



Council is looking forward to sharing information related to the progress made since the beginning of its term in October 2017. Coffee with Council is a relaxed approach to encourage dialogue with Turner Valley citizens. It is intended to provide the public with an opportunity to speak directly to members of Council and voice concerns and suggestions to help guide the

municipality in the next phase of Council’s term.



The event will also launch Council’s strategic priorities, introduce new opportunities for public engagement on boards, committees and municipal initiatives, and will introduce the asset management process will all be featured at the event.