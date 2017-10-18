Turner Valley ~ Here’s Your New Team

Although still unofficial until Friday, we thought re-posting the profiles of the new Mayor and Councillors of Turner Valley would be helpful to the community.

Congratulations to everyone!

Mayor – Gary Rowntree

We have lived in Turner Valley over 30 years

Married to Marianne – 42 years , two married children

45 years Business Experience, retired 2016 Regional Vice President (BNSF Logistics Canada Inc.)

Turner Valley Councillor – 2007 to 2010

Active Member of Lewis Memorial United Church Turner Valley (Past Chair & former Treasurer of the Board of Directors)

Founding Member & former Director of Turner Valley Rate Payers Board

Volunteer Oilfields Foodbank

Former Assistant Football Coach at Oilfields High School for 12 years

Council

Barry Crane

My wife Christine and I moved here in 2007 and started a family. We have two fantastic kids, Connor and Cassandra, who attend the local school and are very active. Since coming to Town I have been an active member of the Foothills

Since coming to Town I have been an active member of the Foothills Lions Club, and enjoy volunteering wherever needed. We choose to raise our family in Turner Valley for the small Town feel and the genuine people that live here, Call a spade a spade attitude. The large city can be seen glowing at night on the horizon and that’s close enough for me.

I love the outdoors, live theatre, sports, coaching, being a leader at cubs and boy scouts, making jokes, my wife and kids, the Lions club members who are like a second family, and my neighbours who are all great and understanding.

I have 20 years of experience in construction, and this past year has been dedicated to building our new family home from footings to finish.

I also took on the duties of Stay at Home Dad for 4 years, quite likely the most important years of my life, as well as my kids’. This is one of the founding reasons I started down the path I have chosen. See you all around.

Jonathan Gordon

I was privileged to born and reared in Calgary. When I was 18, I loaded up my truck (1976 Custom Deluxe, 350 small block!) and moved to Ontario – where I met my wife Ruby. We have two young adult children, Carissa and Hudson.

We enjoy sports of all sorts, and the hiking trails in this region have been enjoyed.

We have lived on three different continents in the past 25 years, including stops in the Philippines, Ireland, and Ontario.

I started 2 non-profit organizations, providing leadership and forward thinking that ensured future growth and success. One of the best experiences that I had was running my own weekly community radio broadcast in Dublin, Ireland, and I even hosted live programming.

I first visited the Diamond Valley in 1980, when my uncle lived here! We moved back to Alberta and specifically to Turner Valley two years ago to help assist my parents as they reach their golden years. We were fortunate to find a lot in Country Meadows that provided adequate square footage for us to give them their own living quarters.

I presently work as an insurance advisor at the Western Financial Group office here in town.

It’s been a joy to build relationships with fellow residents.

Lana Hamilton

Lana Hamilton is a proud wife, mother, volunteer, lover of golf and her two son’s biggest hockey fan. She is a hard-working and dedicated member of the Turner Valley community.

Raised in Calgary, Alberta, Lana graduated high school and continued on to earn a Diploma in Business Administration from MRU. She began her career as a Project Cost Controller for an Engineering Firm, spending eight years with that company.

In 2008 Lana and her husband Mike, along with their first son, Brady, moved to Turner Valley. It wasn’t long before they fell in love with the town’s charm and sense of community. In 2011 the Hamilton’s welcomed their second son, Chase. Soon after, Lana decided to seek out opportunities closer to home where she could be more available to her family and the community that she values so much. Lana quickly found an opportunity with a local builder and accepted the role of Estimator.

In 2016 Lana’s family received devastating news and she found herself battling breast cancer. The love and support, that they received from the local community, were invaluable. And they credit this to playing a huge role in Lana’s successful battle for her health. One year later, healthy and strong. Lana is currently in partnership with Woodmaster Homes building retirement villas in Turner Valley and is ready to take on a firsthand role in the future of this community.

Lana is committed to this town and the people that make it such a special place to live.

Cindy Holladay

I moved to Turner Valley five years ago, after living seven years in High River. My family quickly fell in love with the beauty of the area and the amazing school community.

My husband James and I have been married seventeen years and we have four wonderful kids, whom I love to watch participate in sports and other activities offered in our community.

Before having a family, I graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree majoring in accounting. I worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in their Dispute Analysis & Investigations group, specializing in forensic accounting. While there, I earned the designation of Certified Fraud Examiner and thoroughly enjoyed helping businesses through challenging situations. I am a naturally inquisitive person who is not afraid to ask questions and dig deep into financial issues.

I strongly believe that many of the challenges we face can be solved with proper communication and solid fact finding.

I would love to be part of a town council that approaches every decision with the question: “What is best for residents?”.

Garry Raab

I was born in Humboldt Saskatchewan and grew up on a mixed farm in that area. Between school, friends, activities, and chores; growing up on the farm was good. After high school , I attended the University of Saskatchewan. At the U.of S. I earned a B.Sc and a B.Ed degree. It was at university where I met my lovely wife, Francine.

Upon graduation we went to Swift Current. We worked there as teachers and raised two sons.

My extracurricular involvement included coaching and Outdoor Education. I was also involved in leadership positions within my teacher organization, including a term as president. In the community, I was a member of the Parks and Recreation Board, and served two terms as chairperson. I was also a member of the Kiwanis club. Following eighteen years teaching biology, I was hired as a middle school vice principal, and later became the principal.

After thirty years in Swift Current we relocated to Lac La Biche where I was a middle school principal, and Francine taught at the elementary school. We spent eight fun years there before retiring to Turner Valley in 2009.

We are enjoying our retirement here in the foothills, and are involved in golf, hiking, walking, and church life. I also am involved as a volunteer with the Foothills Lions club. We both enjoy travelling.

Last and most important of all, we love spending time with our family and friends and our three beautiful grandchildren.

John Waring

Originally from England, my wife Irene and I have lived and worked in Africa, Middle East, Australia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and the USA. We originally came to Canada in 1980 and have lived in Edmonton and Calgary before moving to Turner Valley in 2005.

We love this community and enjoy walking and hiking in the surrounding area.

After finishing school I trained and qualified as a Mechanical Engineer and have also worked as a Naval Architect designing ships and marine equipment mainly for the dredging industry.

I spent many years in project management, working worldwide, before moving into a more senior management position concentrating on organization, marketing and business development. As a Consultant, I have been involved in Tailings Pond Management and with several other offshore mining projects.

Wherever we have lived we have tried to become involved in the local community by volunteering, helping to arrange events and support organizations. Locally I have been involved with the Boys and Girls Club, Sheep River Library, Turner Valley Golf Club and, prior to becoming a Councillor, several Town committees as a Member at large.

I joined Council after the 2014 by-election and have been involved with the Pedestrian Safety Task Force; Parks, Pathways and Recreation Advisory Committee; Community Futures, Calgary Regional Economic Board and the Municipal Planning Commission.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

