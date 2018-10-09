Turner Valley Notice of Public Hearing, Bylaw 18-1083 to Include Cannabis-related Uses - Gateway Gazette

Pursuant to the Municipal Government Act, notice is hereby given that the Council of the Town of Turner Valley will hold a Public Hearing for the following Bylaw on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. (or shortly thereafter as Council may decide) in the Council Chambers:

Bylaw 18-1083: Textural amendments to Land Use Bylaw 03-869 which include amending and adding of definitions and regulations pertaining to cannabis related uses.

The proposed bylaw may be inspected at the Town Office, 514 Windsor Avenue NW, during regular business hours, Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A copy is also available on the Town’s website.

Oral and written comments are invited and shall be addressed to the point of the proposed Bylaw. Any person or group of persons, or person acting on behalf of anyone who claims to be affected by the proposed Bylaw may make representation.

Written submissions should be typewritten and must be received at the Town Office by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the Wednesday before the hearing. Ten (10) duplicate copies should accompany any written submission received at the hearing.

Oral Presentations may be made at the hearing whether or not the presenter has submitted a written presentation. Oral presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Please feel free to call 403-933-6204 for further information.

The personal information on submissions made regarding the above application are collected under the authority of the Alberta Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, Section 33(c) and subsequent versions of the Act. The submissions may be included in the public meeting agendas of the Turner Valley Council and as such the personal information included in the submission will be publicly available, in accordance with Section 40(1) of the FOIP Act. If you have any questions regarding the collection of information, please contact the Town’s FOIP coordinator at (403) 933-4944.

