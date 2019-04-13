Turner Valley Oilfield Society Speaker Series: Nancy Southern - Gateway Gazette

Nancy Southern is Chair & Chief Executive Officer of both ATCO Ltd. and Canadian Utilities Limited. She is also Executive Vice President of Spruce Meadows and a Founding Director of AKITA Drilling Ltd.

In addition to her business leadership, she advocates on social issues of global importance, including the role of women in business and the rights of Indigenous Peoples. She is an Honorary Chief of the Kainai (Blood Tribe of Alberta) and was given the name Aksistoowa’paakii, or Brave Woman, in 2012.

The event will begin with a tour of the Turner Valley Gas Plant (weather permitting). Guests will then assemble at the Flare & Derrick for the talk by Nancy Southern. This will be followed by a cash-bar reception, silent auction, and dinner.

Date:May 11, 2019

Locations:Turner Valley Gas Plant Provincial Historic Site and

Flare & Derrick

Plant Tour: 2:30 PM

Nancy Southern Talk:4:00 PM

Tickets: $50.00

Tickets available at www.turnervalleyoilfieldsociety.ca

Also available at Cool Hand Luc’s in Black Diamond and Sheep River Library in Turner Valley (cash only).