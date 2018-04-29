Turner Valley Oilfield Society Speaker Series Welcomes Laureen Harper - Gateway Gazette

About the Turner Valley Oilfield Society
The TVOS is organized around the core value of honouring the people, their struggles, and innovations that
comprise the technical and cultural history the Turner Valley Oilfield region of southern Alberta. We share a
strong sense of community and a desire to collaborate with partners to tell the story of the people and institutions
that were key to the development of the area and form a bridge to contemporary challenges broadly captured
under the term energy literacy.
https://www.turnervalleyoilfieldsociety.ca/