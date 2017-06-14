Turner Valley Parent Teacher School Council Thanks the Parents

Wow! Where did that school year go?

A huge thank you to those of you who purchased or helped sell Duck Derby tickets. We managed to sell over 400 tickets! The ducks came sliding out of that cement truck after the parade in Black Diamond. The Lions appreciated all tickets sold!

Although the school year is coming to an end, we are looking forward to next year! Casino dates have been announced and we are scheduled for November 19th and 20th. Be sure to mark it on your calendar! As well, the highlight for PTA will be the installation of our new playground

equipment! The final details and installation dates are being confirmed and we look forward to the excitement it will bring in the fall.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the parents who volunteered their time and efforts throughout the year to the Parent Teacher Association. Whether you attended monthly meetings, helped organize or distribute hot lunch, donated fruit, or purchased fundraising items, your efforts helped make the PTA a success! A special acknowledgement to the Grade 6 parents who will be leaving after this year. Your years of dedication and commitment to the school have paved a path for the rest of us and we thank you for all that you have done to help make TVS so awesome!

Enjoy the summer!

Tracie David

PTA President

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

