Turner Valley Paths, Parks & Recreation Committee Hosting Two Open Houses - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley’s Paths, Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee is pleased to be connecting with the local community again to gather residents’ input, in the first stages of renewed planning. Four years ago, we conducted an Open House and survey to better understand local priorities for Turner Valley recreation amenities. Some welcomed improvements came from residents’ input, including increased amenities on area trails, improvement to river access, upgrades to Perdue Park, Bailey Ridge Playground, Edgar Avenue Park and enhanced trail connections through the Decalta Pathway and Jack Bowman Trail.

There is still so much we can do. So, we want to check in with Turner Valley and area residents, as your Committee considers the next steps in pathways planning as well as new recreational opportunities. PPRAC will be hosting two Open Houses, on 29 August from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Sheep River Library and on 10 September from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm during Community Registration Night at the Flare ‘N’ Derrick Community Hall. An online survey will also be available on www.turnervalley.ca to coincide with the Open House events.