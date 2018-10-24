Turner Valley Playground Equipment Safe - Gateway Gazette

Town staff was recently made aware of concerns regarding the safety of the Edgar St. playground equipment. We want to reassure the residents the equipment is safe and there is no risk to the public.

Please allow us to clarify our safety measure procedures:

A comprehensive equipment inspection program is in place which includes:

• weekly inspections during the warmer months (May – September)

• monthly inspections from October to April

• an annual audit includes a full inventory of equipment, hardware and maintenance records

• regular maintenance is conducted with each inspection; any deficiencies are dealt with immediately

• all inspections, repairs and changes are conducted and documented by qualified accredited staff (Canadian Playground Safety Institute (CPSI) certification)

• Turner Valley’s inspection criteria meets or exceeds the CPSI requirements

• New playground equipment is installed by a certified contractor and audited prior to opening to the public.

Town staff are committed to maintaining the highest safety standards possible. We encourage the public to report any concerns directly to the Town by calling 403.933.4944 or email [email protected]