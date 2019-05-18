Turner Valley Pool Opening Delayed Until May 21 - Gateway Gazette

The opening of Dr. Lander Memorial Pool and Spray Park was planned for opening on the long weekend, but Mother Nature is not cooperating. The pool staff is trying for a May 21 opening with the first aquafit session at 7:00 a.m. We have turned the temperature up slightly to prepare for Tuesday morning.

Until then, we encourage you to check out the updated and lesson registration information.

2019 Pool Schedule (May-August

Lesson registration, May 28

We are working diligently to improve the registration process to make it easier for everyone. This year, local residents living in Turner Valley, Black Diamond and the surrounding Foothills County can register on May 28 from 1 – 8 pm at the Flare ‘n Derrick Community hall. The pool will be closed that day to allow staff to focus on managing the the process.

Programs and Lessons: click here to view the 2019 Pool Lesson & Program Schedule.