Turner Valley Public Works Staff had Plenty of Help Finding Some Lost Elves - Gateway Gazette

The Turner Valley Public Works staff had a Christmas mission for the families of Turner Valley. They needed to help Elf Peppermint Waffles find his buddies and get them back to the North Pole before Christmas! You see,18 of Santa’s elves extended their weekend stay in Turner Valley and didn’t seem to be in a hurry to go home.

Residents of Turner Valley were asked to help find the lost elves by searching for them and taking photos when they found them. Photos were posted to the Town’s Facebook event page or Twitter with the hashtag #turnervalleyelfsearch. The entries with the most elves found were put into a draw to win a family prize package valued at $100. The contest ended on Dec 18 with the draw being held today. Watch the Facebook events page and Twitter for the announcement of the winner!