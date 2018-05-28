Turner Valley RCMP Arrest Repeat Offender and Recover Stolen Vehicles - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley, Alberta – One male is facing several charges relating to a stolen vehicle investigation that led RCMP to piece together multiple thefts in different jurisdictions.

On May 18, 2018 Turner Valley RCMP received a call of a suspicious vehicle on a rural property off Highway 22. On arrival RCMP located a male suspect sleeping in a stolen Ford Superduty pickup truck. The male was arrested without incident and the subsequent investigation lead RCMP members to recover another stolen GMC truck located at a property nearby. A key for that vehicle was located in the pocket of the suspect, along with an additional key that was from a stolen Hyundai that was towed previously by RCMP. Okotoks RCMP were then able to locate and recover a stolen Chevrolet car that was stolen from the High River Detachment rural area.

Collaboration and intelligence sharing with Calgary Police Service, Elkford RCMP in BC, and Detachments in Okotoks, Nanton, and Crowsnest Pass was a contributing factor in this successful investigation.

Michael Andrew Zielinski (45) of Calgary is facing several Criminal Code charges including Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000. He was remanded into custody and is due in Turner Valley Provincial Court on May 29, 2018 via CCTV. He is also facing charges pertaining to a stolen Toyota truck that was located in Elkford, British Columbia.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.