Turner Valley RCMP Arrest Suspects of Phone Cable Thefts - Gateway Gazette

Millarville, Alberta – On June 4, the RCMP arrested and charged two males following an alarm at a Telus site indicating that cable had been cut. The males were located at a nearby rural property, and the RCMP recovered a length of approximately 300 metres of copper cable.

AT 3:30 a.m., Turner Valley RCMP were dispatched as a result of the alarm. Shortly after 4:00 a.m., the patrolling member observed cable at a residence and located and arrested two men outside at the property. A stolen trailer was recovered on the property as well.

42-year-old Michael Brown of Millarville was charged with theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

44-year-old Michael Pratt of Calgary is facing one charge of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both accused have been released to appear in court in Turner Valley on July 3, 2018.

“Thefts of copper cable have been an issue in this area over the last year” says Staff Sergeant Dwayne Helgeson, Detachment Commander of Turner Valley Detachment. “Phone lines are a critical piece of infrastructure to the residents in this area, and stealing this cable can put local residents in a very bad situation. In collaboration with our partner, TELUS Corporate Security, we are pleased with the outcome of this investigation.”

