Turner Valley RCMP Arrest Two on Outstanding Warrants - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley, Alberta – On Oct. 17 at approximately 1:27 a.m., Turner Valley RCMP responded to a 911 call in the town of Black Diamond.

Police attended the scene and spoke with a male and further investigation determined that Michael Cote-Bouchard (37) of Black Diamond was wanted on 26 outstanding warrants out of Banff and Calgary. He was placed under arrest and taken into custody without incident.

He was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing, and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial Court on Oct. 19, 2018 on the Banff matters, and will be appearing in Calgary Provincial Court on Oct. 22, 2018 on the Calgary matters.

Later that afternoon at approximately 3:26 p.m., Turner Valley RCMP acting on a tip from the general public located a female walking on Highway 7 near the town of Black Diamond who was wanted on warrants.

Deanna Hart (33) of Black Diamond who was known to police was wanted on 28 outstanding warrants out of Turner Valley, Okotoks, and Wood Buffalo. After a short foot chase through a farmer field in attempt to evade police Hart surrendered and she was taken into custody without incident.

Hart also faces additional charges:

Escape lawful custody

Breach of recognizance

She has been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial Court via CCTV on Oct. 19, 2018 on all matters.

Turner Valley RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.