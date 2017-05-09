Turner Valley RCMP Detachment – Break & Enter Residence

Tuesday May 9th, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., 3 unknown male suspects, knocked on the door of a Hawks Landing residence in Priddis, Alberta and when no one answered, they forced the front door and gained entry. They were confronted by a young adult in the residence and fled in what’s described as a newer model, Black, Honda 4 door Sedan. The males were described as Caucasian, approximately 30-40 years old. No one was injured during this confrontation, and nothing was taken from the residence. Police were contacted immediately and patrols of the surrounding neighbourhoods was completed with negative results.

If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), please call the Turner Valley RCMP at (403) 933-4262, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS, by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [ www.crimestoppers.ab.ca ] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stopper that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

