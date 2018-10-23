Turner Valley RCMP investigate a three vehicle collision on Highway 22 at 934 Street - Update #1 - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley, Alberta – On October 22, 2018, at approximately 12:45 p.m. Turner Valley RCMP were dispatched to a three vehicle collision on Highway 22 near Priddis. Preliminary investigation has determined that a west bound car collided with an east bound semi truck. A second truck was also involved in the collision. The 25 year old male driver of the car and Calgary resident was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two males aged 55 and 50 were transported to hospital by ground ambulance with minor injuries. All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered and the collision remains under investigation with the assistance of an RCMP collision analyst. Highway 22 near the collision scene is back to normal traffic flow. Traffic is no longer being re-routed.

Background:

Turner Valley, Alberta – Turner Valley are currently on scene of a three vehicle collision on Highway 22 at 304 Street west of Priddis.

The collision occurred around 12:43 p.m. involving a dump truck, a small car, and a Highway Maintenance Truck. Traffic continues to be diverted around the scene as the investigation continues. This disruption is expected to last for several hours.

An RCMP collision analyst is on scene conducting an investigation.