Turner Valley RCMP Investigate Child's Death - Gateway Gazette

 Turner Valley RCMP Investigate Child's Death

Turner Valley RCMP Investigate Child’s Death

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 30

This heartbreaking story is an important reminder to ensure septic and holding tanks are secured with locked lids. – Alberta Onsite Wastewater Management Association

Original RCMP Report:

Turner Valley RCMP Investigate Child’s Death

Priddis, Alberta –  Turner Valley RCMP are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy that occurred earlier today.
At approximately 12:50 pm April 26, Turner Valley RCMP as well as Fire and EMS responded to a home in the Priddis area for a report of a child that had fallen into an underground sewage tank. The boy was removed from the tank and rushed to the Children’s Hospital by Stars air ambulance. Tragically, he did not survive and was pronounced deceased at hospital.
Turner Valley RCMP and the Medical Examiners office will now investigate the death. At this time, an autopsy has not been scheduled and the RCMP can not comment on the cause or manner of death.
