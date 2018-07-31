Turner Valley RCMP Investigate Fatality as a Result of a Plane Crash - Gateway Gazette

Black Diamond, Alberta – Turner Valley RCMP are working with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to investigate a plane crash which resulted in the death of one adult male.

On July 29 at 7:34 p.m., the RCMP responded, with EMS and Fire, to a report that a small airplane crashed in a field near Black Diamond. The 30-year-old male pilot of the plane was observed at the crash by a member of the public and was transported to a Calgary hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the plane was determined to be deceased at the scene of the crash. There were two occupants on the plane at the time of the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has taken carriage of the continuing investigation into this crash. Further information in relations to the circumstances of the crash or the occupants of the plane is not available by the RCMP.