Turner Valley RCMP Investigate Injury Collision - Gateway Gazette

13 Jun 2018, 23:29 Turner Valley, Alberta 

Turner Valley RCMP is currently investigating a two vehicle collision which occurred on 466 Avenue approximately 2 km southwest of Turner Valley.  

RCMP, along with Black Diamond, Turner Valley, and Foothills Emergency Services responded to the collision at approximately 9:05 pm this evening.  

A Honda SUV travelling eastbound was in collision with a westbound dodge caravan.  

The 30-year-old male and lone occupant of the SUV was transported via STARS air ambulance to a Calgary Hospital with serious injuries.  Three occupants from the minivan were transported to a Calgary hospital via ground ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. 

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

 

