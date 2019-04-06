Turner Valley RCMP Investigate the Sudden Death of Adult Male - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley, Alta. – On April 3, 2019, Turner Valley RCMP responded to a call to assist EMS with an injured male in Eden Valley First Nations.

Police arrived on scene and discovered a deceased male inside a residence.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit South attended and took carriage of the investigation with assistance from Turner Valley RCMP and RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

An autopsy was conducted on April 5, 2019, at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary and determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Jarvis Ear (19) of Eden Valley First Nation.

Police have charged a 17-year-old youth with second degree murder. The name of the accused will not be released.

The youth has been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Turner Valley Provincial Court on April 9, 2019.

While the investigation continues, the RCMP confirm that they are not seeking any other suspects in relation to this incident.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided.