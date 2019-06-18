Turner Valley RCMP - Motorcyclist Caught Doing Deadly Speed - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley, AB – On June 12th, 2019 an RCMP member was conducting high visibility rural patrols as part of a Foothills County Enhanced Policing Agreement. At approximately 5:40pm, the officer observed a motorcycle travelling south bound on Hwy 762 at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle’s speed was confirmed with the use of a radar unit at a top speed of 224 km/hr in a posted 90 km/hr zone. The motorcycle was stopped and a 26 year old female from Calgary, Alberta was subsequently summoned to appear for mandatory court in Turner Valley, AB next month. The RCMP would like to remind motorists that travelling at such an extreme rate of speed poses a serious risk to the driver as well as the general public.