Turner Valley RCMP ~ Report on Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley RCMP Investigate Fatal Collision

Millarville, Alberta – On June 23, 2018, at approximately 7:40 am, Turner Valley RCMP responded to a 2 vehicle collision north of Millarville on highway 22.

A 34-year-old male was confirmed deceased on scene. Two people from the second vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and the investigation into the matter continues.

Further information will be provided only if it becomes available.