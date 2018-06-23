 Turner Valley RCMP ~ Report on Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley RCMP ~ Report on Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 23
 Turner Valley RCMP Investigate Fatal Collision
Millarville, Alberta – On June 23, 2018,  at approximately 7:40 am, Turner Valley RCMP responded to a 2 vehicle collision north of Millarville on highway 22.
A 34-year-old male was confirmed deceased on scene. Two people from the second vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and the investigation into the matter continues.
Further information will be provided only if it becomes available.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

UPDATE: High River RCMP ~ Missing Youth Located Safely

High River RCMP ~ Request Assistance, Missing Youth

Okotoks Art Gallery: No Clear Line

Turner Valley RCMP ~ Report on Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Celebrating Agreement to Support Maskwacis Students Next Post Sling Suds Earlier in the Day During Stampede